Minnesota Football: How to watch New Mexico State and three keys to a Gopher win

New Mexico State is here for the first game of the year, here is how to watch it and keys to win.

Nevada v New Mexico State Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

And here we go with

How to Watch

TV: BTN
Time: 8:00
Stream: FoxSports

3 KEYS

  • Control the line of scrimmage - Over the last couple seasons, I’d have zero concerns about this. But with so many new starters along both lines, this is worth watching. This is mroe about the OL than the DL, really looking to see them own the LOS.
  • Stop the run - Not that the Aggies have a formidable rushing attack, but stop the run. NMSU quarterbacks combined for 4 picks last week. Stop the run, make them throw it and then let’s feast.
  • No penalties - Just don’t do stupid things. Play smart, do your job and get yourself to week 2.

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

  • #9 QB - Gavin Frakes - The freshman QB didn’t start but came in when Diego Pavia struggled (3 picks and a lost fumble). He ended up going 9/13 for 143 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.
  • #10 DL - Lazarus Williams - Senior defensive lineman who had 2 TFLs last week against Nevada.

PREDICTION

This won’t be close, not at any point in the game. I think the Gophers will exurt their will and dominate. There may be a lot of runs with well-timed play-action for big plays. The Aggies have no shot at stopping them. PJ Fleck wants to win this one handily, but he will still remain vanilla. There is more to this season than putting Jerry Kill in his place.

Minnesota - 38
team - 9

