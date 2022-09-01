Minnesota Football vs. New Mexico State: Staff Predictions

It’s game day! Tonight, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will host Jerry Kill and the New Mexico State Aggies at Huntington Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. CT. As you might expect, considering the Aggies were one of the worst teams in FBS last season, confidence is high among our staff that P.J. Fleck’s squad will emerge victorious in their season opener.

The Predictions:

This Week’s Thoughts:

Blake: See my opponent preview.

GoAUpher: Because Jerry Kill is coaching a bad team this year.

gopherguy05: Should be an easy win but no cover.

GopherNation: The Gophers win this comfortably, but I don’t think it’s going to be greater than the spread. Will we want to dominate? Yes. But there is still the P.J. Fleck penchant for keeping things vanilla.

HipsterGopher: I saw Parker @statsowar predict this score on Twitter. Also it would be funny if this was the final.

mowe0018: Pain is prescribed for Jerry’s return.

Ustreet: See Blake’s preview and pahd.

WhiteSpeedReceiver: Welcome back, Jer. Now take your medicine and never come back and shut the hell up about Minnesota. Get Mo some stupid fast numbers and get him out of the game by halftime.

wildcat00: Killing it with fire. Or something.

zipsofakron: Not even I am pessimistic enough to predict a loss here. Feels like “easy” opening night games have been closer than we’d like the past few years, but the last time the Gophers truly eviscerated a non-conference opponent was NMSU in 2018, so let’s see them do it again.

Post your score predictions in the comments!