Filed under: Minnesota Football: Gophers open season hosting New Mexico State Aggies - OPEN THREAD Your home to talk about the game as the Gophers open the 2022 season By GopherNation Sep 1, 2022, 7:30pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Minnesota Football: Gophers open season hosting New Mexico State Aggies - OPEN THREAD Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports The only real drama with this game is whether or not Jerry will shake hands with PJ. I think he will. The game? Well, here we go with 2022! More From The Daily Gopher Gophers in total control defeat New Mexico State 38-0 Minnesota Football vs. New Mexico State: Staff Predictions How to watch Minnesota vs. NMSU 5 key questions heading into the 2022 Gopher season Pahd 6.02: It’s NMSU Week! RoWINg to New Mexico State - Week 1 Opponent Preview Loading comments...
Loading comments...