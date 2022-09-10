Great Takes Less Filling 6.2: Breaking in the Leathernecks

Most points in a game for the Gophers since 2006. Third most total yards in a game in Minnesota history. Backups playing with over 6 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. A thriller this was not. But for a fanbase that has had to bite their nails through the non-con on more than one occasion this game was a welcome one. Smooth, tasty, and light.

We lift our glasses to the Gophers as we reflect on our Nektons of the Week, what if anything one can take from a win over such a terrible opponent, and our thoughts as Colorado comes to town.

