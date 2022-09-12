In what is shaping up to be a bellwether game for Minnesota, the Golden Gophers will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. against the No. 11-ranked Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sep. 24, in East Lansing. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The two programs have only played each other once since 2013, a 30-27 loss for Minnesota in P.J. Fleck’s first season at the helm. Michigan State finished last season with an 11-2 record and in third place in the Big Ten East after road losses to Purdue and Ohio State.

In their second season under head coach Mel Tucker, the Spartans are 2-0 after recording wins over Western Michigan and Akron. Michigan State will hit the road for a primetime matchup with Washington on Saturday ahead of their Big Ten showdown with Minnesota.