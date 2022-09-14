Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 6.04: The Colorado Buffaloes are pretty tame

Please join us in thanking the rest of the Quadrangle of Hate for all of the laughter they provided the Pahd this week. Iowa is a Cyclones State, Wazzu throws up the W in Madison, and Scott Frost sealed his very expensive fate. Could you ask for anything more? With the fun out of the way, the Pahd looks ahead to an underwhelming Colorado team that should provide Minnesota with another easy win this Saturday. We discuss our expectations for the final non-conference game and gopherguy05 talks about how Volleyball and Soccer are doing. And of course, PREDICTIONS.

