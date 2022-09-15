GN’s 2022 record: as if we need to keep track of this. I strongly urge you to NOT bet these picks below. But if you must know, I am 6-0 in bets that involve Iowa or Nebraska.

GopherNation’s Lock of the week

Certainly enjoyed a live bet of the UNDER for Iowa and South Dakota State. Here is what I’m liking for week 2.

Wisconsin -37 vs New Mexico State

We’ve seen the Aggies and they really are not good. The Badgers just lost at home last week to Washington State and I expect they’ve had a week of practice to get their heads back on straight. They will run the ball a LOT and they will have a lot of success. The one thing here is that Jerry may employ the same strategy he used at Minnesota. Which is to run the ball, regardless of the situation, with the goal of getting out of Madison as quickly and painlessly as possible He’s not going in there with a game plan to try and win.

Nevada +23 at Iowa

So we have to assume that the Iowa offense is capable of scoring 24 points on its own? While I think that is possible, if Nevada can manage to score just once, I don’t think Iowa can cover this spread. Als...

UNDER 39 for Nevada at Iowa

39?? Are you kidding me? I really don’t think Nevada is going to score more than 10, and they’ll be lucky to hit that. So once again, do we really think the Iowa offense is going to score 30 by itself? It will take a lot of safeties and potentially a couple (maybe 3) defensive touchdowns to hit the over here.

Miami +5.5 at Texas A&M

Not sure what to think of both of these teams yet. I don’t really want to overreact to TAMU losing to App State, because App State is a good team. But their win over Sam Houston State really isn’t impressive either, considering the Bearkats also lost 10-3 to Northern Arizona. Miami? Also, not sure what we really know about them either. But I’ll take these points.

Prize Picks Props (download app here)

Wisconsin RB - Braelon Allen - OVER 130.5 yards rushing

Iowa St QB - Hunter Dekkers - OVER 24.5 completions

Oklahoma RB - Eric Gray - OVER 92.5 yards rushing

Colorado St QB - Clay Millen - OVER 220.5 yards passing

Ohio State WR - Marvin Harrison Jr - OVER 66.5 yards receiving

There you have week 3’s locks.