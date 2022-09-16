Both the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) and the staff at The Daily Gopher look to maintain their unblemished records this weekend as the Colorado Buffaloes (0-2) pay a visit to Huntington Bank Stadium. For the third straight week, our staff is in lockstep when it comes to game predictions.

The Predictions:

This Week’s Thoughts:

Blake: See my opponent preview.

GoAUpher: I’m looking forward to a win in person.

gopherguy05: Should be another nice game for the Gophers. Colorado lost by 30 to Air Force last week, so I’m guessing we can at least match that.

GopherNation: More of the same thing we have seen for the past two games. There will be a lot of rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

HipsterGopher: In 1904, Minnesota beat Grinnell 146-0, the biggest margin of victory in program history. I hope they blow past it this Saturday.

mowe0018: Really depends on how back-ups are handled and when the pedal is taken off the gas.

Ustreet: See Blake’s preview.

WhiteSpeedReceiver: Sorry about that, Mike Sanford Jr. Now let’s see some more Athan Kaliakmanis and make more jokes about a quarterback controversy.

wildcat00: The Gophers’ ground game is going well. Meanwhile, nothing is going well for Colorado.

zipsofakron: I think it was Mr. Burns who said “I’d trade it all for just a little more.”

Post your score predictions in the comments!