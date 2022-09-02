So I didn’t publish anything for week 0, but I was 4-0. I took Nevada minus the points against New Mexico State. Then I took Northwestern +12, Northwestern +17 (after Nebraska took an early lead), and Northwestern moneyline. I almost feel bad about that easy money.

But we are moving on to week 1. I missed on the Gopher’s margin of victory bets, but we move on.

GN’s 2022 record: 0-0 (officially), but unofficially I was 4-0 for week 0

GopherNation’s Lock of the week

I really hate the first week or two when you really just don’t know much about teams, and the point spreads can be so huge. But here’s what I’m confident in.

Utah -3 at Florida

Everything I’m seeing says that Utah is legit this year. They played the vaunted Ohio State Buckeyes to within 3 in last year’s Rose Bowl and they return a lot.

Now, they are on the road against a traditionally strong SEC school. But I’m going with the hype around the Utes. They win by more than 3. I will be putting my own money on this one.

Arkansas -6.5 over Cincinatti

Now I’m going with an SEC home team. Cincy is coming off a fantastic season being the first Group of 5 school to make the CFP. I’m certain that they will still be good. But losing their stud quarterback is going to be an issue.

I’ll fight the points here, really knowing very little about the 2022 Hogs. But they are ranked for a reason, and it’s not like they are being ranked on their name alone. They haven’t exactly been good in recent years.

Houston -7 over San Antonio

Typically I would never bet against the Road Runners, it is a mascot-fan-rule. And once again I’m taking a road favorite. But I think this will be a 6 or 7 point win for the Cougars.

Prize Picks Props

If you aren’t on Prize Picks, you are missing out. Here are some player props I like for Saturday’s slate. Hint...don’t take WR props for heavily favored teams, even if Chris Autman-Bell gets a 15-yard catch on the first play of the game, you aren’t going to hit it.

Ohio State QB - C.J. Stroud - OVER 3.5 yards rushing

Michigan State RB - Jayden Reed - OVER 50.5 yards rushing

Michigan WR - Ronnie Bell - UNDER 68.5 yards receiving

Notre Dame QB - Tyler Buchner - UNDER 230.5 yards passing

Wisconsin RB - Braelon Allen - OVER 125.5 yards rushing

Iowa TE - Sam LaPorta - UNDER 51.4 yards receiving

Iowa RB - Gavin Williams - OVER 69.5 yards rushing

There you go, week 1’s locks. Fingers crossed for all of us and our children’s college funds.