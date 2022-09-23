GN’s 2022 record: I do have a spreadsheet where I keep track of all of my actual bets made. 12-13-1 overall but 7-2 in games involving Iowa or Nebraska.

GopherNation’s Lock of the week

Here are my favorites for week 4. Spoiler alert...I’m taking all the unders.

SMU +2.5 over TCU

Was tempted to take the +110 here, but I’ll take the points. I may need them, but I believe the Ponies are solid. They will beat TCU at home.

UNDER 70.5 for USC at Oregon State

That is a big number for a game that might be surprisingly close.

UNDER 34 for Iowa at Rutgers

Once again, do we really think that anybody is going to hit 20 in this game? I do not. Technically this can hit over without anybody getting 20, but both teams in the 17-19 point range seems dubious as well. I see this being 13-17, and maybe I’m being generous to the offenses.

Oregon -6.5 at Washington State

I think the Ducks are back on track and will easily cover this one.

UNDER 57 for Wisconsin at Ohio State

I do believe in the Badger defense and I also think that their offense will struggle. Looking like a 34-20 type game. I like the under and I might even like the Badgers +20 in this one, but I’m not touching that spread.

Prize Picks Props (download app here)

Minnesota QB - Tanner Morgan - OVER 170.5 yards rushing

Purdue QB - Aiden O’Connell - OVER 20.5 completions

Kansas St QB - Adrian Martinez - OVER 0.5 interceptions

Minnesota TE - Brevyn Spann-Ford - OVER 2.5 receptions

SMU QB - Tanner Mordecai - OVER 23.5 completions

There you have week 4’s locks.