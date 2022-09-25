Minnesota ranked No. 21 in AP Top 25 and No. 23 in Coaches Poll

After failing to impress voters in both polls with their 3-0 non-conference record, the Minnesota Golden Gophers apparently made quite an impression in their Big Ten opener. Their dominant 34-7 road win over the Michigan State Spartans has catapulted them into a No. 21 ranking in the AP Top 25 and a No. 23 ranking in the Coaches Poll.

This is the first time the Gophers have been ranked in either poll since 2020. That year, Minnesota was ranked No. 21 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 at the start of the Big Ten’s abbreviated season. The Gophers dropped out of both polls after suffering a 49-24 season-opening loss to Michigan. Minnesota was briefly ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff committee’s inaugural Top 25 last year, but a 14-6 loss to Illinois took care of that.

The Gophers will put their new ranking to the test in a Homecoming matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (2-2) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1.