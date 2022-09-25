Great Takes Less Filling 6.2: Michigan State was outmatched

Goodness. If you’d told me before the season that the Gophers would thoroughly outclass Sparty like that, I’d have been surprised. Now that we’ve seen what the Gophers can do for multiple weeks in a row (combined with knowing Michigan State has flaws) this feels much more on brand. We break down the absolutely thumping that Fleck and Co. delivered to Mel Tucker, including our Nektons of the week. We also try to understand why MSU fans were booing their team so much when it’s not Mel Tucker’s fault that his administration was stupid enough to guarantee him 95 million dollars. And we take a moment to look ahead to Purdue and Homecoming.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.