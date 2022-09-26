Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan has been named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Michigan running back Blake Corum.

Morgan was 23-of-26 (88.5%) and threw for 268 passing yards and three touchdowns in Minnesota’s 34-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans on the road. He is playing some of the best football of his career since being reunited with former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca. On the season, Morgan is 61-of-79 (77.2%) for 886 passing yards with seven passing touchdowns and one interception.

The No. 21-ranked Gophers host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-2) this Saturday.