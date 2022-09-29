Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 6.06: A busy Homecoming week!

Things feel good. Minnesota is still undefeated, Michigan State stood no chance at all, and it’s Homecoming! This week we cover A LOT on the Pahd, including:
- Laughing at many different foes, even those from America’s Hat
- The launch of a Minnesota NIL Collective (hats off to Dinkytown Athletes)
- Being ranked in a dumb poll system is better than not being ranked
- Previewing Purdue
- PLEASE WEAR THE CORRECT COLOR TO THE HOMECOMING STRIPE OUT
- A smorgasbord of quick hitter questions
- Men’s hockey preview
- Volleyball and golf in review
- PREDICTIONS!
Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.
