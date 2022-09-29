 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 6.06: A busy Homecoming week!

Coming home to beat row the Murderboat all over Purdue.

By GoAUpher
Things feel good. Minnesota is still undefeated, Michigan State stood no chance at all, and it’s Homecoming! This week we cover A LOT on the Pahd, including:

  • Laughing at many different foes, even those from America’s Hat
  • The launch of a Minnesota NIL Collective (hats off to Dinkytown Athletes)
  • Being ranked in a dumb poll system is better than not being ranked
  • Previewing Purdue
  • PLEASE WEAR THE CORRECT COLOR TO THE HOMECOMING STRIPE OUT
  • A smorgasbord of quick hitter questions
  • Men’s hockey preview
  • Volleyball and golf in review
  • PREDICTIONS!

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

