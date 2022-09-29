Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 6.06: A busy Homecoming week!

Things feel good. Minnesota is still undefeated, Michigan State stood no chance at all, and it’s Homecoming! This week we cover A LOT on the Pahd, including:

Laughing at many different foes, even those from America’s Hat

The launch of a Minnesota NIL Collective (hats off to Dinkytown Athletes)

Being ranked in a dumb poll system is better than not being ranked

Previewing Purdue

PLEASE WEAR THE CORRECT COLOR TO THE HOMECOMING STRIPE OUT

A smorgasbord of quick hitter questions

Men’s hockey preview

Volleyball and golf in review

PREDICTIONS!

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.