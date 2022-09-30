Your undefeated and recently ranked Golden Gophers are hosting Purdue on Homecoming. Can they move to 5-0? And how do you watch this game?

How to Watch

TV: ESPN2

Time: 11:00

Stream: ESPN app

3 KEYS

Check Charlie Jones - The former Iowa receiver (who un-shockingly is putting up much bigger numbers at Purdue than he did at Iowa) is pretty talented and leading the Big Ten in receiving. Kid has 7 touchdowns and is averaging 133 yards per game. He needs to be contained.

- The former Iowa receiver (who un-shockingly is putting up much bigger numbers at Purdue than he did at Iowa) is pretty talented and leading the Big Ten in receiving. Kid has 7 touchdowns and is averaging 133 yards per game. He needs to be contained. Pressure on the quarterback - We don’t know who this quarterback will be, but I think this is going to be critical to keeping their offense from getting comfortable. Preferably without having to bring much extra pressure, but whatever it takes.

- We don’t know who this quarterback will be, but I think this is going to be critical to keeping their offense from getting comfortable. Preferably without having to bring much extra pressure, but whatever it takes. Own the ground game - We’ve come to expect this week in and week out, but it’ll be particularly important today. I’m not terribly impressed with the Purdue defense, it is their passing game that concerns me. Run the ball, run it a lot, run it well and control the game this way.

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

#15 WR - Charlie Jones - As mentioned above, leads the Big Ten in receiving. And is an Iowa transfer, so he’s worth keeping an eye on.

- As mentioned above, leads the Big Ten in receiving. And is an Iowa transfer, so he’s worth keeping an eye on. #5 S - Chris Jefferson - The DB has 2 picks this season and 4 total passes defended.

PREDICTION

There is this weird rivalry or bad blood between Fleck and Purdue coach, Jeff Brohm. Perhaps it stems from recruiting battles, maybe it is related to the fact that Brohm is 1-4 against Fleck. I don’t know, but there is something there. And there’s probably more intrigue about the post-game handshake in this game than there was about New Mexico State and Jerry Kill.

Regardless, I don’t think this is the year that Purdue ends their losing streak to the Gophers. Before the season, this one had me slightly concerned. But I wasn’t sure how good Minnesota would be and I thought Purdue would be better.

The Boilermaker passing attack is very good schematically as well as having some talent. But they’ll likely be without Aiden O’Connell and their defense is not particularly strong. I think Minnesota controls this game with their ground game and the pass defense shows that they are a dang good secondary.

Minnesota - 31

Purdue - 17