The No. 21-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) are undefeated. Unfortunately, mowe0018 and zipsofakron cannot say the same after picking Michigan State to win last week, though mowe0018 did concede he was sacrificing his pick for the sake of a reverse jinx. So thank you, I guess? Anyway, the staff at The Daily Gopher is back on the same page this week.

The Predictions:

This Week’s Thoughts:

Blake: See my opponent preview.

GoAUpher: Purdue can score points. Minnesota can score points. Unfortunately for Purdue, Minnesota has a much better defense which means the Gophers will score more points. In fact, I am fully prepared for Minnesota to limit Purdue to far fewer than 17 points. I just don’t want to jinx anything.

gopherguy05: If Aidan O’Connell can go for Purdue this will be a bit closer, he’s worth at least a touchdown for the Boilermakers. But if he is out, there is no reason why this game should not be once again comfortably in check by the fourth quarter.

GopherNation: Purdue will be the first team to score a touchdown on the Gophers’ first-team defense. But they will not win.

HipsterGopher: With @statsofwar predicting a 31.35 - 17.48 Gophers win, I looked back to 1979, when Minnesota last won by a similar score. FYI.

mowe0018: Can’t possibly keep playing as well as they have, so I feel like we’re in for a nail-biter. But some late game heroics still bring home a win for the good guys.

Ustreet: For the reasons gopherguy05 said it.

WhiteSpeedReceiver: In addition to not being healthy right now, Purdue just doesn’t match up well at all against Roc and Rossi. Get ready for more fun.

wildcat00: Purdue’s offense is decent, but the defense is not and that might make the difference here.

zipsofakron: You know when the birds flee before a storm hits? Well, the opposite is happening with our local bluehairs, who are plopping lawn chairs down for this team. They have a sixth sense for this thing, and I’m taking notice.

Trust your bellwethers.

Post your score predictions in the comments!