Well I can assure you that I’m not touching the Iowa/Michigan game this week. I think Iowa kind of sucks, but they thrive in this home games against top-5 teams. So I’m stearing clear of this one.

OVER 61 for Indiana at Nebraska

The Husker defense is just plain awful and really both teams should be putting up plenty of points on Saturday night. I might also take Indiana money line on this one.

UNDER 43.5 for Illinois at Wisconsin

Both are rather good defenses, both are good rushing offenses. Which means we are going to see a lot of 3-yard gains on the ground. The clock will run, the scoring will be low.

Florida State -6.5 vs Wake Forest

The Deamon Deacons took care of FSU easily last year. The Seminoles are at home, they will take advantage of a terrible Wake defense and they will win by at least a touchdown.

Oregon -17 vs Stanford

I’m taking favorites at home this week and I’ll take the Ducks to cover.

