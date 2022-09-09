The 1-0 Gophers are hosting an FCS opponent this weekend. Here are you keys to beating the Western Illinois Leathernecks and how you can watch Saturday’s game.

How to Watch

TV: BTN

Time: 11:00

Stream: FoxSports.com

3 KEYS

Own offensive line of scrimmage - Same as last week. I don’t have any concerns about this, but I’d really like to see continued growth. Huge holes for the running backs and better pass protection for Tanner Morgan.

Stay healthy - This game should not be remotely close, most important is to come out of this game without any injuries.

Limit Brantley - The 6'4" senior receiver had 171 yards and 3 touhdowns. Is the best receiver this secondary will see all season? No, but he should be a good challenge.

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

#18 WR - Naseim Brantley - The second quarterback to come in, Nick Davenport, led the team in passing and rushing last week. But both quarterbacks were looking at Brantley all throughout the game. His stats were impressive in the loss.

#19 LB - Anthony Quinney - the junior linebacker had 15 tackles last week and 1 TFL.

PREDICTION

Sometimes you face a quality FCS team that should give you reason for concern (see Iowa). This is not one of those times. I think this is the game where the Gophers go into their shell a little bit. Maybe just lackadaisical play by the players, maybe a more vanilla playbook, whatever it is I think this will be a slower start.

But the Gophers will win this game and it won’t be close. I suspect there will be more punts by Minnesota and maybe a stalled drive or two that results in FGs.

Minnesota - 34

Western Illinois - 7