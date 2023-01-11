Former Kent State offensive coordinator Andrew Sowder to join Minnesota as tight ends coach

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck is one step closer to rounding out his coaching staff for next season with the addition of former Kent State offensive coordinator Andrew Sowder, who will serve as the Golden Gophers’ tight ends coach.

Sowder spent the last five seasons with the Golden Flashes, alternating between working with quarterbacks and tight ends during his tenure as offensive coordinator. This season, Kent State fielded one of the best offenses in the Mid-American Conference, ranking 2nd in the MAC in total offense (417.9 yards per game), 1st in rushing offense (202.8 rushing yards per game), and 5th in scoring offense (28.4 points per game). The previous year, the Golden Flashes ranked 1st in the MAC in total offense (493.4 yards per game), 1st in rushing offense (248.7 rushing yards per game), and 2nd in scoring offense (33 points per game).

Prior to coaching at Kent State, Sowder spent a season as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at San Jose State in 2017. The previous year was spent as an offensive quality control assistant at Texas. Sowder coached wide receivers at Eastern Illinois from 2012-13 before taking the same position with Bowling Green from 2014-15.

At Minnesota, he steps in for previous tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh, who will be transitioning to quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator alongside Matt Simon.

Fleck still needs to hire a running backs coach and a cornerbacks coach.