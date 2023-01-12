Minnesota to hire Northern Illinois running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck has completed his offensive coaching staff for next season with the addition of Northern Illinois running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke.

McKissic-Luke steps in for former Golden Gophers running back coach Kenni Burns, who left to become head coach at Kent State after six years at Minnesota.

For the past two years with the Huskies, McKissic-Luke has held the titles of running backs coach, run game coordinator, and special teams coordinator. He was initially hired as running backs coach in 2020. His coaching career began with a four-year stint at Benedict College from 2008-12, before spending three seasons as an assistant coach at South Dakota State. Prior to his time at Northern Illinois, McKissic Luke coached running backs for four years at Youngstown State.

McKissic-Luke will be one of two new faces on the offensive coaching staff next season for Minnesota, joining former Kent State offensive coordinator Andrew Sowder, who has been hired as tight ends coach. Wide receivers coach Matt Simon and quarterbacks coach Greg Harbaugh Jr. (previously the tight ends coach) will serve as co-offensive coordinators.