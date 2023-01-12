Columbus

5:30 PM

FS1

Ohio St

Gopher hoops remain winless in the Big Ten and hit the road to take on Ohio State tonight. Can they put it all together and get into the win column?

Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 10-5 (2-2)

KenPom Rank: 10

So the Buckeyes are 2nd highest ranked Big Ten team and this is the 2nd toughest game remaining on our schedule.

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Perimeter defense - Ohio State shoots the three very well. This nugget concerns me greatly considering in their 4 Big Ten games the Gophers have allowed teams to shoot nearly 43% from three.

Find the post - The Gophers may have a size advantage in the post, one might think that trying to take advantage of this would be a priority. A classic game of working the inside then kicking it out when the defense starts to collapse.

Defensive rebounding - Believe it or not the Minnesota defensive rebounding has been “better” in Big Ten play. But Ohio State is 17th nationally in offensive rebounding %. This is clearly a point of emphasis for their offense and the Gophers need to box out!

PREDICTION

Did I mention this is our 2nd toughest remaining game on the schedule? I am not going into tonight’s game with much confidence that this is the game where we snag a big win.

Minnesota - 61

Ohio State - 75