Syracuse defensive passing game coordinator Nick Monroe to join Minnesota as cornerbacks coach

Syracuse defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Nick Monroe is joining the Minnesota Golden Gophers as cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Monroe served as Syracuse’s interim defensive coordinator in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Initially hired as secondary coach in 2016, Monroe has spent the last eight years with the Orange. Prior to his hiring at Syracuse, he had coached for five years at Bowling Green. He started his coaching career in 2002 at Allegheny College, Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s alma mater. In between Allegheny and Bowling Green, Monroe had a six-year coaching stint at Colgate.

Monroe steps in for former cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Paul Haynes, who left to join Luke Fickell’s coaching staff at Wisconsin.