 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Talking more Gopher hoops as they head to Columbus

By GopherNation
/ new
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Still winless in the Big Ten, can the Gophers get it done in Columbus?

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...