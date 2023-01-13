Western Michigan RB Sean Tyler to transfer to Minnesota

In somewhat of an unexpected development, Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler has announced that he will transfer to Minnesota with one year of eligibility remaining.

After entering the transfer portal in November, Tyler initially committed to Oklahoma State, but at the eleventh hour has opted to take his talents to Minneapolis. This season, Tyler led the Broncos with 1,027 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, earning second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors for the second straight year. He was also productive in the backfield for Western Michigan in 2021, rushing for 1,150 yards and nine touchdowns.

This is a pick-up certain to shake things up in the Gophers’ running back room as they seek to replace Mohamed Ibrahim next season. Minnesota already have internal options in their search for a new pair and a spare, but Tyler is a proven commodity coming off back-to-back seasons rushing for 1,000+ yards. We’ll see what the pecking order looks like in the spring.