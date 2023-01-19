Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. are back out on the recruiting trail this offseason, earning a verbal pledge from Michigan linebacker Brady Pretzlaff. He was on campus earlier this week for Junior Day at Minnesota. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi paid him a visit Thursday to see a live workout and offered Pretzlaff a scholarship afterward, prompting him to commit on the spot.

Get to know Brady Pretzlaff

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 215

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Illinois

247 Sports Composite Rating: TBD

Scouting Report

Pretzlaff recorded 115 total tackles, five sacks, and two interceptions last season. His athleticism is very impressive. This is a linebacker who also plays wide receiver, so he can hold his own when he is asked to drop into coverage. That speed is also on display when Pretzlaff blows up plays in the backfield on blitzes. He frequently demonstrates the ability to diagnose plays quickly, though he could stand to be a bit more aggressive at times. Pretzlaff has a tendency to let the play come to him, rather than running downhill once he has locked in on the ball carrier. All that said, he fits the mold of the type of linebacker Minnesota has recruited with Rossi as defensive coordinator.