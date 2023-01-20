Minnesota Gophers: Weekend Schedule and Viewing Guide

It’s another busy weekend on the winter Minnesota Gophers sports calendar. Check out the schedule for this weekend and how you can tune into the action.

Friday January 20th

Women’s Hockey @ Bemidji State 3PM BTN+

The Gopher women open up a series in Bemidji against the Beavers on Friday afternoon. Minnesota is in first place in the WCHA a single point ahead of Ohio State and this is their last “easy” weekend on the schedule before back to back to back series against the top three teams in the conference in UMD, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Minnesota cruised to easy 6-0 and 4-1 wins over Bemidji State at Ridder Arena back in October to open the season. The Beavers sit in the basement of the WCHA this season with a 1-17 record in conference play. They have not won a game since defeating Sacred Heart on Thanksgiving Weekend. This is a must sweep for the Gophers before they need to put in in gear. Faceoff is 3 PM streaming live on BTN+

Wrestling @ Indiana 5 PM BTN+

The Gophers wrestling team faces the Hoosiers in Bloomington for the first of their two duel meets this weekend. The Gophers enter the weekend ranked #11 in the nation and will head to #22 Indiana at 5 PM Friday. The two teams have not faced one another since 2000 when the Gophers cruised to an eay 38-9 win.

Men’s Hockey vs Michigan 7 PM Bally Sports North

The Gopher men’s hockey team opens their series against the Wolverines at home at 7 Pm Friday. Minnesota is looking for the season sweep of Michigan after earning a sweep in Ann Arbor in December. Michigan was quite shorthanded for that meeting and will return early everyone to their lineup this weekend. Justen Close leads the Big Ten in nearly every category in net for the Gophers, and he will look to try and shut down the high powered Wolverine scoring attack once again. The game is sold out with faceoff at 7 PM on Bally Sports North.

Saturday January 21st:

Women’s Indoor Track @ Cyclone Open, Ames, IA 11AM

The Gopher women’s indoor track and field team gets back to it as they head down Interstate 35 to Ames, Iowa for the Cyclone Open. Action starts at 11 AM with athletes from Iowa State, Drake, Omaha and others in the competition. Live Stats for the meet can be found HERE.

Women’s Basketball @ Purdue 1 PM BTN+

The Gopher women hit the road again after their big road victory at Penn State on Wednesday. This time they head to West Lafayette for a tilt against Purdue. The Boilermakers are 3-5 in conference play this season including a loss at Penn State two weeks ago. Minnesota enters the game at 2-6 in Big Ten play and could really use another big ten win. The game tips at 1 PM and will stream on BTN+.

Women’s Hockey @ Bemidji State 2 PM FOX9+

Game two of the series between the Gophers and Beavers faces off at 2PM on Saturday with a local broadcast on Fox9+ in Minnesota.

Gymnastics vs Penn State 4 PM BTN+

The Gopher gymnastics team opens Big Ten competition by hosting Penn State at the Pav on Saturday. The Gophers finished in third place last weekend at the Wasatch Classic in Utah. After last weekend Minnesota now ranks No. 16 in the nation. They are ranked No. 15 on vault, No. 16 on bars, No. 37 on beam and No. 12 on floor. Penn State entered the season ranked #35 in the nation. The meet starts at 4PM and will stream live on BTN+.

Men’s Hockey vs Michigan 7 PM BTN

The Gophers and Wolverines close out their season series on Saturday night with the game moving over to Big Ten Network for the night.

Sunday January 22nd:

Men’s Basketball @ Michigan Noon BTN

The Gopher men will look to bounce back after a pair of tough losses to ranked teams this week at home as Illinois and Purdue took the Gophers to the woodshed. It doesn’t get much easier as the Gophers head to Ann Arbor—a place they earned an upset win a season ago. Tip is set for Noon on Big Ten Network.

Wrestling vs Purdue 1 PM BTN+

The Gopher grapplers close out the weekend with a home duel meet against Purdue at the Pav. Purdue has struggled this season as they rebuild their roster so it should be a good opportunity for Minnesota to grab a home win and some momentum. The Gophers are out for revenge after a loss to Purdue last February snapped a 12 meet winning streak for the Gophers. The action begins at 1 PM and will stream on BTN+.