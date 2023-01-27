 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Basketball: Three keys to beating Northwestern on the road

How about a win in Evanston? It can be done.

Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 14-5 (5-3)
KenPom Rank: 45

Northwestern is currently sporting a winning conference record. But are they really that good? Does it matter?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Ball Movement - The Indiana game saw much better ball movement by the Gophers. Less isolation, more offense that gets good looks for their scorers.

No scoring droughts - NOw this is probably because we just aren’t very good offensively, but there have been too many games when the Gopher offense does several minutes without a field goal. Even in their Ohio State win, they didn’t score for the final 5+ minutes. Need some consistent scoring please.

Perimeter defense - Bou Boui and Chase Audige are talented guards who are combining for about 30 points per game. Defending these two is critical.

PREDICTION

I can’t actually predict a Gopher win, and likely won’t for the rest of the season. But this is one of their better opportunities.

Minnesota - 67
Northwestern - 71

