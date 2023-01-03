Madison

8:00 PM

BTN

Wisconsin

It is a snowy night and you’re not going anywhere. Might as well watch a little Gopher basketball.

#14 Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 10-2 (2-0)

KenPom Rank: 42

Can the Gophers upset their rivals in Madison? Probably not, but it beat shoveling your driveway again.

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Break the mold - All of the things we don’t particularly do well...you have to do them well tonight. This includes rebounding, making threes and making free throws. This is really a “tiger changing your stripes” kind of situation. But the team has had 11 days since their last game to work through things and improve.

Defend the interior - Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl man the Badger paint and have had nice seasons so far. The Minnesota natives combine to score nearly 26 points and over 13 rebounds per game. They need to be made uncomfortable tonight.

Get Battle on track - Jamison has struggled this year and everyone needs to be on board with finding ways to get him the ball in advantageous positions. Someone (anyone) needs to carry the scoring load tonight and my money is on Battle if the Gophers stand a chance.

PREDICTION

I actually think this will be a strange game where the Gophers play well, keep it close or even have a lead into the 2nd half. But then the Badgers go on a big run, Minnesota never recovers and they lose by 12.

Minnesota - 63

Wisconsin - 75