Purdue to hire Minnesota defensive line coach Brick Haley

ESPN is reporting that new Purdue head coach Ryan Walters is hiring Minnesota defensive line coach Brick Haley.

Haley spent one season with the Gophers. Under his watch, the defensive line helped Minnesota rank 18th nationally in rushing defense (109 rushing yards allowed per game). But the Gophers, who prefer not to blitz, struggled to generate a consistent pass rush up front, ranking 118th in sacks (1.46 sacks per game).

Haley is the third assistant coach to depart Minnesota this offseason, joining running backs coach Kenni Burns and cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes.