Minnesota to hire Akron defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere

DeLattiboudere played for three seasons under P.J. Fleck

By Blake Ruane
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 28 Minnesota at Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the heels of Brick Haley departing for Purdue, Minnesota is already finalizing a deal to hire Akron defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere as his replacement.

That name should be familiar to Gopher fans, as DeLattiboudere played defensive end for Minnesota from 2015-19, including three seasons under head coach P.J. Fleck.

After graduating, he spent one season as a graduate assistant at Oregon. He was then hired as defensive line coach by Akron, earning the title of assistant head coach prior to this season.

This hire makes a lot of sense for Minnesota. Defensive line coach has been a revolving door under Fleck, and DeLattiboudere is a young and up-and-coming assistant with ties to the program and who already understands and fits the culture.

This is also a hire that should prove popular with the players:

