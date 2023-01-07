Filed under: Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers host Nebraska at the Barn A chance for a Big Ten win? Perhaps By GopherNation Jan 7, 2023, 10:58am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers host Nebraska at the Barn Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports The Barn 7:00 PM BTN Penn Nebraska Cornhuskers Record: 8-7KenPom Rank: 84 This might be the Gopher’s best chance at a Big Ten win. Can they get it done? More From The Daily Gopher Gophers Gymnastics 2023 Season Preview Gophers Open 2023 by Closing Out Non-Conference Schedule Gophers vs St. Cloud State series preview Rutgers to hire Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca Another offseason of change awaits Gophers’ offensive line Minnesota to hire Akron defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere Loading comments...
