Filed under: Minnesota Football: TDG Gameday Pics Huntington Bank Stadium sideline pics on Homecoming A win over Louisiana on a warm September Saturday By GopherNation Oct 1, 2023, 11:59am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Minnesota Football: TDG Gameday Pics Huntington Bank Stadium sideline pics on Homecoming Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email It was a hot one on the Huntington Bank Stadium sidelines. But the Gophers came away with 35-24 win over the Rajin’ Cajuns. Grid View You can view all TDG Gameday pics that have been published. More From The Daily Gopher Zach Evans named Big Ten Freshman of the Week The Elite, The Meh & The Ugly - Louisiana Gophers pull away in second half to beat Louisiana 35-24 on Homecoming OPEN THREAD - Gophers and the Rajin’ Cajuns of Louisiana Homecoming Weekend Preview and Viewing Guide 3 keys to a Gophers win over Louisiana and how to watch Saturday’s Homecoming game Loading comments...
Loading comments...