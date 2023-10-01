 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Football: TDG Gameday Pics Huntington Bank Stadium sideline pics on Homecoming

A win over Louisiana on a warm September Saturday

By GopherNation
/ new

It was a hot one on the Huntington Bank Stadium sidelines. But the Gophers came away with 35-24 win over the Rajin’ Cajuns.

You can view all TDG Gameday pics that have been published.

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...