Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 5

A pair of Gopher rookies in the secondary had big games helping their teams to big win in Terell Smith and Jordan Howden. Add in another pair of great games from linebackers Blake Cashman and Jack Gibbons and the defenders rules the day in Week 5.

Rashod Bateman—WR Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Faalele—OL—Baltimore Ravens

Week 5 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 6 vs Tennessee Titans (London)

Bateman returned from his hamstring injury to play 27 offensive snaps. He was targeted three times but made one catch for 8 yards in the loss to the Steelers.

Faalele played 22 offensive snaps and a pair of special teams snaps.

Terrell Smith—CB—Chicago Bears

Week 5 @ Washington Commanders (Thursday)

Week 6 vs Minnesota Vikings

Smith started for the second week in a row and played 54 defensive snaps (77%) He recorded six tackles, three of them solo and had the 6th highest PFF grade of any rookie last week with a 77.3 rating.

De’ Vondre Campbell—LB—Green Bay Packers

Week 5 @ Las Vegas Raiders (Monday)

Week 6 BYE

Campbell did not play again due to his leg injury.

Blake Cashman—LB—Houston Texans

Eric Murray—S—Houston Texans

Week 5 @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 6 vs New Orleans Saints

Cashman was back in a starting role this week playing 74 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps. He recorded nine tackles, five of them solo, two for a loss and had one QB hit.

Murray played ten snaps on defense and 14 on special teams. He made one solo tackle.

Jordan Howden—S—New Orleans Saints

Week 5 @ New England Patriots

Week 6 @ Houston Texans

Howden returned to action from a finger injury in the Saints 34-0 win over New England. He made just one tackle and had a pair of pass defenses, but it was enough to get him the second highest rookie PFF ranking of the week at 86.8.

Carter Coughlin—LB New York Giants

John Michael Schmitz-C-New York Giants

Week 5 @ Miami Dolphins

Week 6 @ Buffalo Bills (SNF)

Coughlin played 21 special teams snaps and recorded a solo special teams tackle.

Schmitz did not play due to his shoulder injury.

Boye Mafe—DL—Seattle Seahawks

Week 5 BYE

Week 6 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Mafe and the Seahawks had a bye.

Ko Kieft—TE—Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield, JR—S-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 BYE

Week6 vs Detroit Lions

The Buccaneers were on their bye last week.

Jack Gibbens—LB—Tennessee Titans

Week 4 vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5 @ Indianapolis Colts

Gibbons played 52 defensive snaps and another 12 on special teams. He recorded ten tackles and made seven of them solo.

Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Commanders

Week 5 vs Chicago Bears (Thursday)

Week 6 @ Atlanta Falcons

St. Juste played all 64 defensive snaps in the loss to the Bears. He made three tackles, all of them solo and had a pair of pass defenses.