Minnesota Gophers: Weekend Schedule and How to Watch

It will be a wet start to the weekend here in the Twin Cities, but luckily lots of Gophers action this weekend is indoors! With a bye week for football, it’s a great weekend to check out some other Minnesota Golden Gophers action. Here is the full weekend schedule, and how you can catch the action in person, or from your couch.

Friday October 13th:

Tennis @ ITA Central Region Championship @ Lawrence, Kansas 9 AM

The Gopher tennis team will sent it’s full team to the ITA Central Region Championship hosted by the University of Kansas this weekend. The Gophers have their fill roster of six players qualified for both the singles field of 128 and doubles field of 64 after freshmen Mia Liepert and Emma Belluomini both went 2-0 in their qualifying matches on Thursday to earn spots in the full field. The first round of doubles matches begin at 9 AM, and the first round of singles matches kick off at 11:30 with the second round following in the afternoon. A full schedule of matches and links to streaming for each match can be found HERE. If the six Gophers advance past Friday’s competition action will continue on Saturday and Sunday with the Championship rounds on Monday. A full schedule and streaming links will be available for ensuing rounds at the link above.

Women’s Hockey @ St. Thomas (Xcel Energy Center) 4 PM Fox9+/ B1G+

The Gopher women kick off the WCHA season with their first of two conference games this weekend against St. Thomas. Friday’s game is the opener of a doubleheader between the Gophers and Tommies hockey teams from the Xcel Energy Center. Our full preview is HERE. The game will air on TV in Minnesota on Fox9+ and will stream on B1G+.

Swimming and Diving vs South Dakota/ Nebraska 4:30 PM/ B1G+

The Gopher swim and dive teams kick off their season this weekend at home in the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center. The Gopher women will take on both South Dakota and Nebraska while the men will face only the Coyotes. The diving event will begin at 4:30 with the swimming events beginning at 5 PM.

The men return six of the nine athletes that competed at the 2023 NCAA Championships for Minnesota. The team finished in 21st place last year, extending the Gophers top-25 finish streak to 32 years, the seventh-longest streak in the nation.

The women’s team, ranked No. 24 by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), returns five of the six swimmers who accounted for the top times in the 14 individual events last season. Last year’s team extended their streak of top-25 NCAA Championship finishes to 17-straight seasons after their 17th-place finish.

All the events will stream on B1G+.

Men’s Hockey @ St. Thomas (Xcel Energy Center) 7:30 PM Fox 9

The Gopher men officially open the 2023-24 season in the arena where they hope to end it. The Gophers take on St. Thomas for the first regular season game between the two programs since 1927 in a “road” game at the Xcel Energy Center, the home of the 2024 Frozen Four. Minnesota will begin their quest to return back to the Frozen Four and finish the job they came so close to doing last spring. Our full season Gopher Hockey preview is HERE, and the weekend preview against the Tommies is HERE. Faceoff is set for 7:30 PM airing live on Fox 9 in Minnesota.

Saturday October 14th

Cross-Country @ NCAA Pre-Nationals Race—Charlottesville, VA 8:40/9:30

The Gopher cross-country teams head to Charlottesville, Virginia for the NCAA Pre-Nationals race hosted by the University of Virginia. The races will be run on the same courses that will hold the NCAA Championship in November. The field is split into the Orange (B-tier) and the Blue (Championship-tier) races and Minnesota will run in both Blue races.

The men will kick the action off in the Men’s Blue race at 8:40 AM. Minnesota will face will feature #10 Virginia, #17 Tennessee, #21 Arkansas, #28 Cal Poly and #29 Oregon along with other teams in their 8K race. Minnesota is currently ranked #7 in the Midwest Regional rankings.

The women’s 6K Blue race kicks off at 9:30 where Minnesota will face #6 BYU, #7 Virginia, #17 Oregon, #19 Arkansas and #24 Utah Valley amongst others. Minnesota is currently ranked #4 in the Midwest Region rankings.

Both races will stream on Watch ESPN via the ACC network HERE.

Rowing vs Wisconsin—Medicine Lake, MN 11AM

The Gophers will take to the water in a scrimmage against the Badgers on Medicine Lake. Minnesota comes off of four wins at the Head of the Mississippi Regatta last weekend defeating teams from Creighton, Michigan Tech, and St. Thomas.

Women’s Hockey @ St. Thomas 4 PM B1G+

The Gophers complete their series against the Tommies with the second game of the series back at the home of the Tommies in Mendota Heights, MN. The Gophers are 12-0 all time against St. Thomas headed into the weekend and will hopefully look to move 14-0 after Saturday’s action. The game will face off at 4PM and stream on B1G+.

Men’s Hockey vs St. Thomas 6 PM Fox9+/B1G+

The second game of the men’s hockey series between the Gophers and Tommies jumps across the river as Minnesota hosts their end of the home and home series. It’s the first official game on the newly renovated and narrowed 200’x89’ ice sheet at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The game is slated for a 6 PM faceoff and will air on TV on Fox9+ in Minnesota and will also stream on B1G+.

Sunday October 15th

Men’s Golf @ Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational, Vero Beach, Florida

The Gopher men’s golf team kicks off their final tournament of the fall portion of their schedule in the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational in Vero Beach, Florida hosted by Michigan State. The teams will pay 36 holes on Sunday before finishing with 18 more on Monday.

Volleyball vs Northwestern 12:30 PM B1G+

The Gopher volleyball team will look to regroup after a disastrous weekend out east. Minnesota lost to Maryland for the first time in program history and then dropped a match at Rutgers the following night to fall to 2-4 in Big Ten play. They did regroup Wednesday night in Ann Arbor sweeping a poor Michigan team 3-0 for the second time this season to move to 3-4 in conference play. Northwestern also is 2-4 on the season in Big Ten play. The match is set to begin at 12:30 and will stream on B1G+.

Soccer vs Nebraska 1 PM B1G+

The Gophers soccer team plays their final home match of the season on Sunday when Nebraska comes in for Senior Day, Minnesota earned a huge 2-0 win over Ohio State at home on Thursday night to get back into the race for the 8th and final spot in the Big Ten Tournament. Minnesota currently has 8 points in Big Ten play and are tied for 9th place in the conference with Iowa with three matches to play.

Megan Plaschko earned her 26th career shutout over the Buckeyes and now ranks #4 all time in program history.

Sunday’s match will stream on B1G=.