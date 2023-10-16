Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) host the Michigan State Spartans (2-4) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

After starting the season 2-0 with non-conference wins over Central Michigan and Richmond, the Spartans saw head coach Mel Tucker suspended by the university due to allegations of sexual harassment. Tucker has since been terminated for cause. With the program in turmoil off the field, Michigan State has lost four straight on the field, culminating in a 27-24 loss to Rutgers in which the Scarlet Knights erased an 18-point fourth quarter deficit.

The Gophers beat the Spartans 34-7 in East Lansing last season.