Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 6

Once again it was the former Gopher defenders leading the way in Week 6. Blake Cashman had a career day with 15 tackles helping Houston to a huge win, while Benjamin St. Just got his first career NFL interception late in the game to help the Commanders to a big win. Big plays at the right time. Nice.

Rashod Bateman—WR Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Faalele—OL—Baltimore Ravens

Week 6 vs Tennessee Titans (London)

Week 7 vs Detroit Lions

Bateman played 34 offensive snaps and one special teams snap against the Titans. He was targeted three times and caught two balls for 15 yards in the win.

Faalele was relegated back to the bench with the Ravens OL getting healthy again.

Terrell Smith—CB—Chicago Bears

Week 6 vs Minnesota Vikings

Week 7 vs Las Vegas Raiders

Smith missed last week’s game with an illness and it’s now been said he has Mono. He’s expected to miss the next few weeks as he recovers. Brutal blow for the impressive rookie this season.

De’ Vondre Campbell—LB—Green Bay Packers

Week 6 BYE

Week 7 @ Denver Broncos

Packers had a bye last week.

Blake Cashman—LB—Houston Texans

Eric Murray—S—Houston Texans

Week 6 vs New Orleans Saints

Week 7 BYE

Cashman started at linebacker playing all 82 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps. He was all over the field for Houston leading the team with 15! tackles, nine of them solo, two for a loss. He also had a QB hit and two pass defenses. Not a bad game from the kid.

Murray played nine snaps on defense and 3 on special teams. He did not record a stat.

Jordan Howden—S—New Orleans Saints

Week 6 @ Houston Texans

Week 7 vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday)

Howden returned to the bench playing just 8 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps in the loss to the Texans. He recorded two tackles, one of them solo.

Carter Coughlin—LB New York Giants

John Michael Schmitz-C-New York Giants

Week 6 @ Buffalo Bills (SNF)

Week 7 vs Washington Commanders

Coughlin played two defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps and did not record a snap.

Schmitz did not play for the second consecutive week due to his shoulder injury.

Boye Mafe—DL—Seattle Seahawks

Week 6 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 7 vs Arizona Cardinals

Mafe played 30 defensive snaps and three on special teams. He recorded just one tackle, but it was a solo sack of Joe Burrow in the loss.

Ko Kieft—TE—Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield, JR—S-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week6 vs Detroit Lions

Week 7 vs Atlanta Falcons

Kieft played 14 offensive snaps and 16 on special teams in the loss to Detroit. He did not record a stat.

Winfield played all 70 defensive snaps and recorded four tackles, two of them solo.

Jack Gibbens—LB—Tennessee Titans

Week 6 vs Baltimore Ravens (London)

Week 7 Bye

Gibbons played 48 defensive snaps and another 21 on special teams. He recorded nine tackles and made six of them solo.

Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Commanders

Week 6 @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 7 @ New York Giants

St. Juste played 81 of a possible 82 defensive snaps in their win over Atlanta. He recorded six tackles, five of them solo and made his first NFL interception late in the game that helped seal the win. He added a second pass defense as well.