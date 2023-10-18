Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 6

Once again it was the former Gopher defenders leading the way in Week 6. Blake Cashman had a career day with 15 tackles helping Houston to a huge win, while Benjamin St. Just got his first career NFL interception late in the game to help the Commanders to a big win. Big plays at the right time. Nice.
Rashod Bateman—WR Baltimore Ravens
Daniel Faalele—OL—Baltimore Ravens
Week 6 vs Tennessee Titans (London)
Week 7 vs Detroit Lions
Bateman played 34 offensive snaps and one special teams snap against the Titans. He was targeted three times and caught two balls for 15 yards in the win.
Faalele was relegated back to the bench with the Ravens OL getting healthy again.
Terrell Smith—CB—Chicago Bears
Week 6 vs Minnesota Vikings
Week 7 vs Las Vegas Raiders
Smith missed last week’s game with an illness and it’s now been said he has Mono. He’s expected to miss the next few weeks as he recovers. Brutal blow for the impressive rookie this season.
De’ Vondre Campbell—LB—Green Bay Packers
Week 6 BYE
Week 7 @ Denver Broncos
Packers had a bye last week.
Blake Cashman—LB—Houston Texans
Eric Murray—S—Houston Texans
Week 6 vs New Orleans Saints
Week 7 BYE
Cashman started at linebacker playing all 82 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps. He was all over the field for Houston leading the team with 15! tackles, nine of them solo, two for a loss. He also had a QB hit and two pass defenses. Not a bad game from the kid.
Murray played nine snaps on defense and 3 on special teams. He did not record a stat.
Jordan Howden—S—New Orleans Saints
Week 6 @ Houston Texans
Week 7 vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday)
Howden returned to the bench playing just 8 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps in the loss to the Texans. He recorded two tackles, one of them solo.
Carter Coughlin—LB New York Giants
John Michael Schmitz-C-New York Giants
Week 6 @ Buffalo Bills (SNF)
Week 7 vs Washington Commanders
Coughlin played two defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps and did not record a snap.
Schmitz did not play for the second consecutive week due to his shoulder injury.
Boye Mafe—DL—Seattle Seahawks
Week 6 @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 7 vs Arizona Cardinals
Mafe played 30 defensive snaps and three on special teams. He recorded just one tackle, but it was a solo sack of Joe Burrow in the loss.
Ko Kieft—TE—Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Antoine Winfield, JR—S-Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week6 vs Detroit Lions
Week 7 vs Atlanta Falcons
Kieft played 14 offensive snaps and 16 on special teams in the loss to Detroit. He did not record a stat.
Winfield played all 70 defensive snaps and recorded four tackles, two of them solo.
Jack Gibbens—LB—Tennessee Titans
Week 6 vs Baltimore Ravens (London)
Week 7 Bye
Gibbons played 48 defensive snaps and another 21 on special teams. He recorded nine tackles and made six of them solo.
Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Commanders
Week 6 @ Atlanta Falcons
Week 7 @ New York Giants
St. Juste played 81 of a possible 82 defensive snaps in their win over Atlanta. He recorded six tackles, five of them solo and made his first NFL interception late in the game that helped seal the win. He added a second pass defense as well.
