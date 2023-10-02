For the fourth straight week, a Minnesota Golden Gophers running back has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. Three-time honoree Darius Taylor was sidelined for Saturday’s game against Louisiana, opening the door for redshirt freshman running back Zach Evans to step in and record 15 carries for 85 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first action of the season.

This is the first time that Minnesota has ever had two different running backs named Big Ten Freshman of the Week in the same season.