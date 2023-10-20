The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) return to Kinnick Stadium for a slap fight with the No. 24-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) in another battle for the Floyd of Rosedale.

This Week’s Thoughts:

Blake: See my opponent preview. And may God have mercy on us.

GoAUpher: I’m choosing to be... well, I don’t think optimism is right. Hmmm... let’s call it a forlorn belief that Iowa won’t get to sneak by everyone with their bullshit offense. And it might as well by Minnesota who ends this “talk to your kids about 11-1 Iowa” situation that is sadly not that unlikely given their schedule this year. If this justification seems empty on evidence and full of “I too have a strong dislike for Brian Ferentz” vibes. that’s because it is. Are you telling me that’s not enough?

I will note those of you watching this game — I’m not planning to do so, at least not live — are likely making a mistake. The world gave you the chance to avoid this willingly, but:

gopherguy05: I’m going full reverse jinx on this one. Iowa scores two touchdowns, one on a pick six and the other on a punt return. Minnesota gets one to keep it close but Iowa shuts down the Gophers’ running game and Athan Kaliakmanis struggles again. Prove me wrong please, Gophers

GopherNation: Darius Taylor is the best player on the field on Saturday.

mowe0018: P.J. Fleck should be fired on the spot if he loses this game. And no, I’m not exaggerating or joking. 0-7 against Iowa is despicable regardless of context, program circumstances, COVID, blah, blah, blah. If you can’t figure how to beat this God forsaken program once in 7 years, GTHO.

Ustreet: Remember that old Alabama-LSU game everyone said was incredible that finished 9-6? Basically that but due to offensive impotence.

WhiteSpeedReceiver: I have no idea how it’ll happen, but it’s going to happen.

zipsofakron: Law of averages, baby. The Gophers have to win this thing at SOME point, right?

Also, the offense can’t be this bad for this long. It just can’t, and I think Fleck may throw some caution to the wind and open it up a bit. The question is, can the defense hold up its end of the bargain?

Post your score predictions in the comments!