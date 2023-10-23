Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

It has been a roller coaster month for the Fighting Illini. After starting the season 2-2, Illinois lost at home to Nebraska in a Friday game that saw them lose a fumble, throw an interception, miss a field goal, and turn the ball over on downs three times. The Fighting Illini rebounded with a 27-24 road win at Maryland, kicking a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired. Then last week Illinois seemed to have Wisconsin on the ropes. They took a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter before surrendering 18 unanswered points to the Badgers in a stunning loss.

The Gophers have lost two straight to the Fighting Illini, including a 26-14 loss in Champaign last season. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is 9-0 against Minnesota in his career.