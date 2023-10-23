For the second time this season, Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin and kicker Dragan Kesich have both been named Big Ten Players of the Week for their performances in Saturday’s 12-10 upset of the No. 24-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes.

Nubin was credited with four total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass break-up against Iowa. All 12 of the Gophers’ points in their win over the Hawkeyes came courtesy of Kesich’s leg, as he nailed field goals of 43, 44, 28, and 31 yards to lead Minnesota to victory in Iowa City.

Nubin and Kesich were both previously honored by the Big Ten in the same week for their performances in the Gophers’ 13-10 season-opening win over Nebraska.