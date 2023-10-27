Well last week was fun, but there are still 5 games remaining. Can the Gophers use the Iowa win for momentum?

How to Watch

TV: BTN

Time: 2:30

Stream: FoxSports app

In order for a huge upset, here are a few of the things necessary.

3 KEYS

Find the end zone - You are not going to win many Big Ten games by not finding the end zone. Red zone scoring has been an issue for this team all year, but we have to find the end zone on Saturday.

- You are not going to win many Big Ten games by not finding the end zone. Red zone scoring has been an issue for this team all year, but we have to find the end zone on Saturday. Stop the run - Michigan State’s offense is as bad as Iowa’s (or close). Last week we shut down the run and forced a bad quarterback to beat us with this arm. I like this strategy again.

Michigan State’s offense is as bad as Iowa’s (or close). Last week we shut down the run and forced a bad quarterback to beat us with this arm. I like this strategy again. Have some fire - I’m pretty nervous that this team will come out flat after that emotional Iowa win. I need to see this team play with the same passion they had in the last 2 quarters in Iowa City.

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

#5 RB- Nathan Carter - among the Big Ten leaders in rushing per game and is probably the offensive player who concerns me the most.

- among the Big Ten leaders in rushing per game and is probably the offensive player who concerns me the most. #7 LB- Aaron Brule - senior linebacker who makes a lot of tackles and plays in the backfield.

PREDICTION

The Spartans are bad. They are losing players, losing games and this has really been a lost season since the allegations against their head coach were levied in August and he was relieved of his job.

But we have already lost to what is likely the worst team in the Big Ten, and we did so in dramatic fashion. So we really cannot take anything for granted. I have long held the belief that PJ Fleck teams get better throughout the season, ESPECIALLY Joe Rossi defenses. I think the bye week was good for the Gopher defense, I think the Iowa game should give them confidence, and I don’t think they will be a reason we lose this game. In fact, they may once again be the reason we win.

The offense needs to be better, but it should be enough to get this win at home.

Minnesota - 20

Michigan State - 13