The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) return home to face the Michigan State Spartans (2-5) at 2:30 p.m. CT at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday.

This Week’s Thoughts:

Blake: See my opponent preview.

GoAUpher: At least the Spartans can feel at peace knowing this week the game won’t be preceded by Hitler trivia questions.

gopherguy05: Sparty is not good. Had Minnesota not already dropped their “Oh, come on” game of the season, this could be it, but the defense appears to be clicking once again —now they just need to find a way to get a touchdown.

GopherNation: This team has to keep the momentum from that Iowa win. Defense needs to still be good and the offense needs to be enough.

mowe0018: No, that’s not three touchdowns I am predicting for the Gopher offense, that’s seven field goals.

Ustreet: I hear that Saturday will be a nice day to go outside and maybe check in occasionally with Mike Grimm on the radio.

WhiteSpeedReceiver: Regardless of outcome, this will not be a fun football game to watch. We don’t have any running backs alive, and I’m convinced that the Iowa hangover will be a thing. There is a nagging voice in my head that tells me that we’re going to lose, but I’ve consumed enough Irish coffee this morning to ignore it.

zipsofakron: It’s not going to be pretty, but the Gophers will get it done thanks to a defense that has woken back up. If the receivers find some softer hands, the Gophers might actually score a couple touchdowns this time.

