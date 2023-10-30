Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) head to West Lafayette for a date with the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The game will be televised on NBC.

In their first season under head coach Ryan Walters, the Boilermakers have been dreadful. After a season-opening loss at home to Fresno State, Purdue bounced back with a road win over Virginia Tech. But since then, the Boilermakers have lost five of their last six games. In four Big Ten losses this season, they are averaging 13 points per game. Their lone conference win came against Illinois, as the Purdue offense exploded for a season-high 44 points.

Minnesota had won four straight games against Purdue before suffering a 20-10 setback at home against the Boilermakers in Jeff Brohm’s final year last season.