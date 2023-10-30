Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Jordan Nubin has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 27-12 win over Michigan State.

He carried the ball 40 times for 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The brother of safety Tyler Nubin, Jordan played wide receiver and defensive back in high school before accepting a preferred walk-on offer from Minnesota. He started his college career at defensive back before the coaching staff decided to switch him to running back in 2021 when the Gophers were plagued with injuries at the position. Prior to his breakout game against the Spartans, Nubin had only recorded 15 carries for 66 rushing yards in his career.

“He’s one of the most beloved players on this team,” head coach P.J. Fleck said of Nubin after the game. “But he’s always been ready for his opportunity.”

He is the third Gopher running back to receive Big Ten Player of the Week honors this season. Darius Taylor was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three consecutive weeks before Zach Evans was recognized for his performance against Louisiana.