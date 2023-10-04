Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 4

The injury big hit the former Gophers in Week 4 with four different players either missing the week completely with an injury or left the game early and may miss this weeks game. Not great. But another standout week from Antoine Winfield, Jr and Jack Gibbons keeps showing he’s a true NFL linebacker.

Rashod Bateman—WR Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Faalele—OL—Baltimore Ravens

Week 4 @ Cleveland Browns

Week 5 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Bateman had the injury woes hit once again as he missed the game against the Browns with a hamstring injury.

Faalele played the most he had all season—29 offensive snaps which was 50% of the Ravens offensive snaps and another four on special teams. He replaced starting tackle Morgan Moses who had a shoulder injury. No info on whether he will be back for Sunday was available.

Terrell Smith—CB—Chicago Bears

Week 4 vs Denver Broncos

Week 5 @ Washington Commanders (Thursday)

Smith started his first career NFL game for the Bears on Sunday playing all 48 defensive snaps and another two special teams snaps. He made five tackles, four of them solo, one for a loss and had one pass defense in the loss to the Broncos.

De’ Vondre Campbell—LB—Green Bay Packers

Week 4 vs Detroit Lions (Thursday)

Week 5 @ Las Vegas Raiders (Monday)

Campbell did not play against the Lions die to injury. Hopefully he returns this week.

Blake Cashman—LB—Houston Texans

Eric Murray—S—Houston Texans

Week 4 vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 5 @ Atlanta Falcons

A week after starting Cashman was back to a smaller role playing just 12 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps. He recorded a pair of tackles, one of them solo.

Murray also didn’t start and played just 16 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps in their win. He recorded one tackle.

Jordan Howden—S—New Orleans Saints

Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 @ New England Patriots

Howden missed his first chance to face former teammates Ko Kieft and Antoine Winfield missing the game with a finger injury. He will get one more chance later in the season.

Carter Coughlin—LB New York Giants

John Michael Schmitz-C-New York Giants

Week 4 vs Seattle Seahawks (MNF)

Week 5 @ Miami Dolphins

Coughlin played 22 special teams snaps and recorded a solo special teams tackle.

Schmitz was hurt in the second quarter and left the game with a shoulder injury. He played just 11 snaps and his status for next week is questionable.

Boye Mafe—DL—Seattle Seahawks

Week 4 @ New York Giants (MNF)

Week 5 BYE

Mafe played 38 defensive snaps and one special teams snap in the Seahawks rout of the Giants. He recorded two tackles, but one of them was a sack late on Daniel Jones. He also got a lot of good press from Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the 4th quarter of the game.

Ko Kieft—TE—Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield, JR—S-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 4 @ New Orleans Saints

Week 5 BYE

Ko played 15 snaps on offense and 19 on special teams in the Bucs win over the Saints. He did not record a target but made one special teams tackle.

Antoine Winfield Jr played all 65 defensive snaps in the game and led the Bucs defense making nine tackles, six of them solo, two for a loss including one sack, and had a pass defense. Typical AWJ.

Jack Gibbens—LB—Tennessee Titans

Week 4 vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5 @ Indianapolis Colts

Gibbons played 41 defensive snaps and another seven on special teams. He led the Titans to victory with ten tackles, four of them solo and a pass defense.

Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Commanders

Week 4 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 5 vs Chicago Bears (Thursday)

St. Juste played all 71 defensive snaps in the tight OT loss to the Eagles and made five tackles, all of them solo.