Big Ten announces conference football opponents for 2024-28

With USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington set to depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten next year, the conference unveiled each team’s football opponents for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028 on Thursday, utilizing a “Flex Protect XVIII” model that seeks to ensure all 18 schools play each conference opponent at least twice in a five-year cycle and balances travel each year by distance, regions of the conference, and time zones.
Minnesota’s protected opponents will be Iowa and Wisconsin.
Minnesota’s conference matchup for each of the next five years:
2024
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Penn State
- USC
- @ Illinois
- @ Michigan
- @ Rutgers
- @ UCLA
- @ Wisconsin
2025
- Michigan State
- Nebraska
- Purdue
- Rutgers
- Wisconsin
- @ Iowa
- @ Northwestern
- @ Ohio State
- @ Oregon
2026
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Northwestern
- UCLA
- @ Indiana
- @ Penn State
- @ Purdue
- @ Washington
- @ Wisconsin
2027
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Ohio State
- Washington
- Wisconsin
- @ Iowa
- @ Maryland
- @ Nebraska
- @ USC
2028
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Nebraska
- Oregon
- @ Michigan State
- @ Ohio State
- @ Rutgers
- @ UCLA
- @ Wisconsin
The #B1G Announces - Future Football Schedule Formats— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 5, 2023
Check it out below https://t.co/EXbVy0FiuL
Loading comments...