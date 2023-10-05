Big Ten announces conference football opponents for 2024-28

With USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington set to depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten next year, the conference unveiled each team’s football opponents for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028 on Thursday, utilizing a “Flex Protect XVIII” model that seeks to ensure all 18 schools play each conference opponent at least twice in a five-year cycle and balances travel each year by distance, regions of the conference, and time zones.

Minnesota’s protected opponents will be Iowa and Wisconsin.

Minnesota’s conference matchup for each of the next five years:

2024

Iowa

Maryland

Penn State

USC

@ Illinois

@ Michigan

@ Rutgers

@ UCLA

@ Wisconsin

2025

Michigan State

Nebraska

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

@ Iowa

@ Northwestern

@ Ohio State

@ Oregon

2026

Iowa

Michigan

Northwestern

UCLA

@ Indiana

@ Penn State

@ Purdue

@ Washington

@ Wisconsin

2027

Illinois

Indiana

Ohio State

Washington

Wisconsin

@ Iowa

@ Maryland

@ Nebraska

@ USC

2028

Iowa

Maryland

Nebraska

Oregon

@ Michigan State

@ Ohio State

@ Rutgers

@ UCLA

@ Wisconsin