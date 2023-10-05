 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Big Ten announces conference football opponents for 2024-28

The Gophers will have protected rivalries against Iowa and Wisconsin

By Blake Ruane
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 27 Big Ten Conference Media Days Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington set to depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten next year, the conference unveiled each team’s football opponents for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028 on Thursday, utilizing a “Flex Protect XVIII” model that seeks to ensure all 18 schools play each conference opponent at least twice in a five-year cycle and balances travel each year by distance, regions of the conference, and time zones.

Minnesota’s protected opponents will be Iowa and Wisconsin.

Minnesota’s conference matchup for each of the next five years:

2024

  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Penn State
  • USC
  • @ Illinois
  • @ Michigan
  • @ Rutgers
  • @ UCLA
  • @ Wisconsin

2025

  • Michigan State
  • Nebraska
  • Purdue
  • Rutgers
  • Wisconsin
  • @ Iowa
  • @ Northwestern
  • @ Ohio State
  • @ Oregon

2026

  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Northwestern
  • UCLA
  • @ Indiana
  • @ Penn State
  • @ Purdue
  • @ Washington
  • @ Wisconsin

2027

  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Ohio State
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin
  • @ Iowa
  • @ Maryland
  • @ Nebraska
  • @ USC

2028

  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Nebraska
  • Oregon
  • @ Michigan State
  • @ Ohio State
  • @ Rutgers
  • @ UCLA
  • @ Wisconsin

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...