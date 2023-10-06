And now comes arguably the best team in the country. Will this go according to the script or will there be a storming of the field to celebrate a massive upset for the Gophers?

How to Watch

TV: NBC

Time: 6:30

Stream: NBCSports app

In order for a huge upset, here are a few of the things necessary.

3 KEYS

Win Big plays - The Gophers not only need to prevent any big plays from happening but they also need to manufacture a few of their own. Michigan is giving up 6 points per game! We have to find ways to score.

- The Gophers not only need to prevent any big plays from happening but they also need to manufacture a few of their own. Michigan is giving up 6 points per game! We have to find ways to score. No turnovers - Need a clean game in the turnover department and need to find a way to gain an extra possession or two when Michigan is not playing well.

Need a clean game in the turnover department and need to find a way to gain an extra possession or two when Michigan is not playing well. Darius Taylor back and explosive - Did Michigan offer Taylor a scholarship? They did, but it was very late in the recruiting game. His multiple Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors are sure to help make them regret it, but running for 200 yards on that Wolverine defense would drive the point home.

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

#9 QB - JJ McCarthy - Big quarterback who is completing nearly 80% of his passes with over 1,000 yards passing already and 10 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions.

- Big quarterback who is completing nearly 80% of his passes with over 1,000 yards passing already and 10 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions. #94 DE - Kris Jenkins - Potential first-round pick and a very dangerous defender. Only 1 sack this year, need to keep it that way.

PREDICTION

Pain.

More than anything the Gophers need to face a listless and uninterested Michigan team. A team that thinks they can win by showing up. And they maybe can, but that would give the Gophers an opportunity to cause them a lot of pain and regret.

This game would have to go perfectly for Minnesota, from start to finish. And this is unlikely. Michigan wins this by 3 touchdowns.

Minnesota - 13

Michigan - 34