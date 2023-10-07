The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) have a monumental challenge ahead of them with the No. 2-ranked Michigan Wolverines (5-0) rolling into Huntington Bank Stadium tonight.
This Week’s Thoughts:
Blake: See my opponent preview.
GoAUpher: I’m watching this game at a friend’s house here in Cincy. These friends are Michigan fans. They are very nice. I expect we’ll watch and talk about the game for the first quarter before turning our attention to other topics, including sipping many tasty whiskeys. I imagine the game will be on the background and I will ignore it because there will be very little of note to enjoy.
gopherguy05: It won’t be pretty. The longer the Gophers can stay in the game, the (slightly) better chance they will have, but I don’t see the Jug not returning to Ann Arbor with the Wolverines.
GopherNation: See my 3 Keys post.
HipsterGopher: In 1892, Michigan and Minnesota played each other for the first time with the Gophers winning 14-6. It would be very cool if that was the same score this Saturday.
mowe0018: Why not? When do we get our double-digit home dog upset? Isn’t this the epitome of college football? (No, I do not believe this will actually happen but this ain’t for money, so who’s counting?)
Ustreet: Go outside and do something else other than watch this game.
WhiteSpeedReceiver: Anybody can pick a blowout, but I’m going to go with a nice boring smothering from Michigan.
zipsofakron: Athan rolls, the defense remembers that it is a Joe Rossi defense, and the team minimizes its mistakes enough to sneak by and provide the upset of the year. There is nothing to lose.
