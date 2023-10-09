Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21.

It has not yet been announced on which network the game will be televised.

The Hawkeyes boast one of the worst offenses in the country, ranking 130th nationally in total offense (249.2 yards per game) and 104th in scoring offense (21.8 points per game). Compounding their issues on offense has been the loss of quarterback Cade McNamara, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. But as has often been the case throughout Kirk Ferentz’s tenure, Iowa has survived by leaning on their defense and special teams.

The Gophers have lost eight straight to the Hawkeyes and have not won in Iowa City since 1999.