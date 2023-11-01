Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 8

It was a sack party in week 8 with three different ex-Gophers picking up a QB sack. Boye Mafe continues a great sophomore season and how has five sacks on the season. De’Vondre Campbell and John-Michael Schmitz returned to action after injuries took them away and we have a few really intriguing Gopher on Gopher matchups set for Week 9.

Rashod Bateman—WR Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Faalele—OL—Baltimore Ravens

Week 8 @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 9 vs Seattle Seahawks

Bateman played 40 offensive snaps—62 % and added three special teams snaps as the Ravens pulled out a narrow win in Arizona. Bateman was targeted twice and caught both balls for 34 yards.

Faalele played six special teams snaps in the win.

Terrell Smith—CB—Chicago Bears

Week 8 @ Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday Night)

Week 9 @ New Orleans Saints

Smith missed his third straight game with mono. Hopefully he can get back into the lineup before meeting fellow Gopher DB Jordan Howden this week.

De’ Vondre Campbell—LB—Green Bay Packers

Week 8 vs Minnesota Vikings

Week 9 vs Los Angeles Rams

Campbell returned from his injury and played 67 defensive snaps and seven on special teams in the loss to the Vikings. He led the Packers with 14 tackles, ten of them solo and had one QB hit.

Blake Cashman—LB—Houston Texans

Eric Murray—S—Houston Texans

Week 8 @ Carolina Panthers

Week 9 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cashman played 61 defensive snaps and six on special teams. The Texans lost to the lowly Panthers but Cashman had another great game with five tackles, four of them solo, two of them for a loss. That includes one sack of Bryce Young early in the game.

Murray was placed in IR with a knee injury he suffered in the game in Week 6 and will miss at least two more weeks going forward.

Jordan Howden—S—New Orleans Saints

Week 8 @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 9 vs Chicago Bears

Howden started at strong safety and played all 71 snaps on defense and another 12 on special teams. He made eight tackles, four of them solo with a pass defense in the win over the Colts.

Carter Coughlin—LB New York Giants

John Michael Schmitz-C-New York Giants

Week 8 vs New York Jets

Week 9 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Coughlin played 33 special teams snaps and did not record a stat

Schmitz returned to the lineup after missing three weeks with a shoulder injury and played all 75 offensive snaps.

Boye Mafe—DL—Seattle Seahawks

Week 8 vs Cleveland Browns

Week 9 @ Baltimore Ravens

Mafe played 58 defensive snaps and four on special teams. He had his best game of the season with 8 tackles, three of them solo and one of them a sack of PJ Walker. He hit Walker a season high FOUR times in the win. He’s now ranked #21 in the NFL with 5 sacks on the season.

Ko Kieft—TE—Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield, JR—S-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8 @ Buffalo Bills (Thursday)

Week 9 @ Houston Texans

Kieft played a season low six offensive snaps and 18 on special teams in the loss to Buffalo. He did make a special teams tackle.

Winfield played all 69 defensive snaps and recorded four tackles, two of them solo and added a pass defense.

Jack Gibbens—LB—Tennessee Titans

Week 8 vs Atlanta Falcons

Week 9 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday)

Gibbons played 51 defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in the win over Atlanta. He made five tackles, three of them solo and one was a sack of Desmond Ridder in the first quarter.

Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Commanders

Week 8 vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9 @ New England Patriots

St. Juste played all 63 defensive snaps in their loss to the Eagles He four tackles all of them solo with a pass defense.