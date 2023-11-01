Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 8

It was a sack party in week 8 with three different ex-Gophers picking up a QB sack. Boye Mafe continues a great sophomore season and how has five sacks on the season. De’Vondre Campbell and John-Michael Schmitz returned to action after injuries took them away and we have a few really intriguing Gopher on Gopher matchups set for Week 9.
Rashod Bateman—WR Baltimore Ravens
Daniel Faalele—OL—Baltimore Ravens
Week 8 @ Arizona Cardinals
Week 9 vs Seattle Seahawks
Bateman played 40 offensive snaps—62 % and added three special teams snaps as the Ravens pulled out a narrow win in Arizona. Bateman was targeted twice and caught both balls for 34 yards.
Faalele played six special teams snaps in the win.
Terrell Smith—CB—Chicago Bears
Week 8 @ Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday Night)
Week 9 @ New Orleans Saints
Smith missed his third straight game with mono. Hopefully he can get back into the lineup before meeting fellow Gopher DB Jordan Howden this week.
De’ Vondre Campbell—LB—Green Bay Packers
Week 8 vs Minnesota Vikings
Week 9 vs Los Angeles Rams
Campbell returned from his injury and played 67 defensive snaps and seven on special teams in the loss to the Vikings. He led the Packers with 14 tackles, ten of them solo and had one QB hit.
Blake Cashman—LB—Houston Texans
Eric Murray—S—Houston Texans
Week 8 @ Carolina Panthers
Week 9 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cashman played 61 defensive snaps and six on special teams. The Texans lost to the lowly Panthers but Cashman had another great game with five tackles, four of them solo, two of them for a loss. That includes one sack of Bryce Young early in the game.
Murray was placed in IR with a knee injury he suffered in the game in Week 6 and will miss at least two more weeks going forward.
Jordan Howden—S—New Orleans Saints
Week 8 @ Indianapolis Colts
Week 9 vs Chicago Bears
Howden started at strong safety and played all 71 snaps on defense and another 12 on special teams. He made eight tackles, four of them solo with a pass defense in the win over the Colts.
Carter Coughlin—LB New York Giants
John Michael Schmitz-C-New York Giants
Week 8 vs New York Jets
Week 9 @ Las Vegas Raiders
Coughlin played 33 special teams snaps and did not record a stat
Schmitz returned to the lineup after missing three weeks with a shoulder injury and played all 75 offensive snaps.
Boye Mafe—DL—Seattle Seahawks
Week 8 vs Cleveland Browns
Week 9 @ Baltimore Ravens
Mafe played 58 defensive snaps and four on special teams. He had his best game of the season with 8 tackles, three of them solo and one of them a sack of PJ Walker. He hit Walker a season high FOUR times in the win. He’s now ranked #21 in the NFL with 5 sacks on the season.
Ko Kieft—TE—Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Antoine Winfield, JR—S-Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8 @ Buffalo Bills (Thursday)
Week 9 @ Houston Texans
Kieft played a season low six offensive snaps and 18 on special teams in the loss to Buffalo. He did make a special teams tackle.
Winfield played all 69 defensive snaps and recorded four tackles, two of them solo and added a pass defense.
Jack Gibbens—LB—Tennessee Titans
Week 8 vs Atlanta Falcons
Week 9 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday)
Gibbons played 51 defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in the win over Atlanta. He made five tackles, three of them solo and one was a sack of Desmond Ridder in the first quarter.
Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Commanders
Week 8 vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 9 @ New England Patriots
St. Juste played all 63 defensive snaps in their loss to the Eagles He four tackles all of them solo with a pass defense.
